Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 1.0 %

FBIOP opened at $11.73 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

