Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Down 1.0 %
FBIOP opened at $11.73 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.
About Fortress Biotech
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.