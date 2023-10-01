Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FOF opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $160,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

