Brixmor Property Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 115.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 197.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 48,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 55,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 931,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after buying an additional 82,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

