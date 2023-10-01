Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1227 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
