Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1227 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

