Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 278.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

