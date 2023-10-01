HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

HF Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.58. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.