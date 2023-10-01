Bensler LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bensler LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after buying an additional 4,528,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,080,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,878,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

