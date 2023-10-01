BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $646.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $692.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

