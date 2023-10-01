Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 14,027 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,027 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.93 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

