Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

