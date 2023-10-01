Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.14.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $213.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

