Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,377.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PCY stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.