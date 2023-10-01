Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after buying an additional 3,148,584 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $347,222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,382,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,571,000 after buying an additional 482,048 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.17 and its 200 day moving average is $143.78. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $159.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

