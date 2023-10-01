Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 560 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 284.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 34.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $268.76 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.93 and its 200 day moving average is $240.26. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

