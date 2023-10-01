Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.