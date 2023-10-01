iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $88.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

