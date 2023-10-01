Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $334.95 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $356.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.38 and its 200 day moving average is $340.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

