Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,850,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 29,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

