Square Token (SQUA) Price Tops $0.0195

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Square Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $40,408.32 and approximately $788.14 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Square Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.01942809 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $788.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

