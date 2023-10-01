MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 63.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $65.64 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01805349 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $65.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.