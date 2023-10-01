Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GXTG stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.