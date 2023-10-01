Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Down 38.4% in September

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the August 31st total of 558,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSMG opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 4,241,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 548,068 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 431.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 296,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 652.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,422 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

