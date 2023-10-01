Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 359,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.4 days.

Extendicare Price Performance

EXETF opened at $4.50 on Friday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

Extendicare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0296 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -185.01%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

