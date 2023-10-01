Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Rises By 52.2%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $15.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

