abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $200.76

Shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.76 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.48). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.43), with a volume of 220,071 shares.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19,900.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -100,000.00%.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

