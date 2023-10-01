Short Interest in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Increases By 52.7%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 694,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.27.
View Our Latest Report on GETY
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Getty Images by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Getty Images Price Performance
Getty Images stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
See Also
