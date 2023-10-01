Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Declines By 37.5%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2023

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Merchants Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%.

About First Merchants

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.