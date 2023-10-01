Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Declines By 37.5%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Merchants Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

