Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.87.

CCL opened at $13.72 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after buying an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,234,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

