Short Interest in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Decreases By 37.8%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFDJF opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery, and online and PoS sports betting games in France and internationally. The company offers instant and draw games, as well as online poker. It also provides risk management services for sports betting operators; and operates a digital gaming platform.

