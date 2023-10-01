iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,600 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the August 31st total of 506,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

