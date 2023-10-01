Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,532 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UVV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 958,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,670,000 after purchasing an additional 229,544 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 2,841.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $90,059.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Universal stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $517.72 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

