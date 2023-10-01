iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

