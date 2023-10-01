DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

