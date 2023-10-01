Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Decreased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,405 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,598,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,652,000 after buying an additional 135,781 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $69.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

