DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,820,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEP has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 4.6 %

BEP stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

