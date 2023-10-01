Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $130.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

