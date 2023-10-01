W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

