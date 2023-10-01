Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.19

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.19 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 86.80 ($1.06). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.07), with a volume of 732,164 shares trading hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £347.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,254.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.20.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

