Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.15. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 289,354 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AQMS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Aqua Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aqua Metals

In other Aqua Metals news, Director Edward J. Smith acquired 90,500 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.