L'Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $87.57

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCYGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.57 and traded as low as $82.67. L’Oréal shares last traded at $82.86, with a volume of 56,600 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L’Oréal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

L’Oréal Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

