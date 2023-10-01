Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $148.33

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.33 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.82). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 146.80 ($1.79), with a volume of 994,028 shares traded.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 22.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.92.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

