Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.10

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.10 and traded as high as C$7.15. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at C$7.12, with a volume of 10,400 shares.

Terra Firma Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 15.63. The firm has a market cap of C$39.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Terra Firma Capital had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of C$3.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.8379953 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terra Firma Capital

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings to homebuilders, developers, and property owners in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the provision of commercial and residential development land and project financing for urban and suburban developments. Its services include first and second mortgages and mezzanine financing; and land banking, acquisition and development loans, and selected equity financings.

