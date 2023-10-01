Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.81

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and traded as low as $21.37. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 39,438 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

