Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $5.20. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 100,582 shares.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

