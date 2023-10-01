Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.44

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $5.07. Schroders shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 554 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHNWF. Barclays raised Schroders from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 538 ($6.57) to GBX 536 ($6.55) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 420 ($5.13) to GBX 430 ($5.25) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

