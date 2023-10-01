Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $347.39

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.39 ($4.24) and traded as low as GBX 333.50 ($4.07). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 335.50 ($4.10), with a volume of 366,286 shares.

Fidelity European Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,396.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 347.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 346.39.

Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Fidelity European Trust’s payout ratio is -5,714.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

In other Fidelity European Trust news, insider Milyae Park bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £34,100 ($41,641.23). Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

