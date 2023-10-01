Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Reaches $8.75 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $92.18 million and $2.78 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $8.75 or 0.00032195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

