Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (KCDMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on October 13th

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.66. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $776.22 million for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 160.10% and a net margin of 11.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

