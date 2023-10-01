Short Interest in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Increases By 28.7%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,424,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,042,000 after acquiring an additional 284,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,824,000 after purchasing an additional 525,466 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 25.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,520,000 after purchasing an additional 495,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 353,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

TMCI opened at $13.11 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

