Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) PT at $48.67

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $607,566.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,556 shares in the company, valued at $672,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $319,472.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,372 shares of company stock worth $2,507,818. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 738,939 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

